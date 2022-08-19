I’m Not Getting Married To Shatta Wale’s Mom- Kofi Adjorlolo

Veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo has denied rumours that he was preparing to get married to Elsie Avemegah, mother of controversial musician, Shatta Wale.

According to him, it is not true and went on to blame bloggers for spreading the rumours.

“There is no truth to the rumours circulating that I am about to marry Shatta Wale’s mother. I’m wondering if it’s a promo these bloggers are running or if they are in it to make money. I don’t know,” he told Accra-based Accra FM.

“It’s very stupid for people to circulate rumours that I am marrying Shatta Wale’s mother. The woman in question is someone’s mother; she is an adult. Why do you say that?

He indicated that he is not happy about the rumours because of his children.

“I have grown up children and I have women who I have children with. My children are very responsible, and they are beautiful and intelligent well-to-do children.

“I am a no-nonsense man. With this issue, I don’t need any help. Why all this,” he added.