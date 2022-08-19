Kumawood Actor Found Dead In Nigeria

One of Kumawood’s midget actors, Haruna Asamoah, otherwise known as Baba Fabregas has mysteriously died in Nigeria.

His brother Akwasi Agya Adu who confirmed the sad incident to Ambassador TV on YouTube reportedly said he was found dead in his hotel room after he allegedly ate a meal from a lady friend and complained about discomfort.

He was 27.

“He was lying by the poolside when a female friend of his came around to ask if he had eaten, to which he responded no, so the lady went to the canteen to get him some food, and after eating his meal, he complained about not feeling well.

“He sought permission to go and sleep, and by morning, when they went into his room to wake him up, he wouldn’t respond. Many have assumed he died the previous day in his sleep. This is exactly what I also heard,” the brother alleged.

“Investigations are currently ongoing and Dr Kwaku Oteng is seeing to it that they bring his body back to Kumasi and see to it that other investigations can go on.

“I can’t emphatically say he was poisoned until the doctor’s report comes through. There are also other reports claiming he was having a handkerchief that he claims was given to him as a gift, among other stories,” he added.