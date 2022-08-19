Tema-Akosombo Highway Project Kicks Off

The dualisation of the 64km Tema-Akosombo highway is scheduled to be completed in 30 months with the contractor, Inzag GmbH, fully mobilized on site.

The €256million project which is expected to be completed in September 2024 consists of construction of a flyover at Ashaiman, construction of an interchange at Asutuare and construction of a two-lane dual carriageway and two-lane service road from Ashaiman to Kpong.

It also consists of construction of a two-lane single carriageway from Kpong to Atimpoku, construction of three river bridges, construction of 11 pedestrian footbridges, provision of walkways, streetlights, and drainage.

First phase of the project, a 6km of the road will be a dual carriageway with service lanes from the Ashaiman roundabout to Gbetsile while the next 7km from Gbetsile will be a three-lane dual carriageway, after which a two-lane dual carriage to Kpong will be created without service lanes.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta embarked on a site inspection on the Tema-Akosombo Road.

He said the 11km Kpong to Atimpoku section of the road will be a single carriageway however, it would have an interchange at Asutsuare and a flyover at the Ashaiman roundabout.

The Minister added that there would be three river bridges and eleven footbridges on the entire stretch as well as walkways, streetlights and drainage systems to ensure safety on the road.

The project is being undertaken by Inzag Germany GMBH.

It is part of the government’s plan to dualize all major roads in the country.

