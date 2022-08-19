COCOBOD Warns Unscrupulous Persons Diverting Fertilizer, Agric-Inputs

Joseph Boahen Aidoo – COCOBOD Boss

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has sent a stern warning to unscrupulous persons diverting and selling fertilizers supplied to cocoa farmers through various farmer Cooperatives/Groups and Associations for application on farms.

According to management of COCOBOD, anyone who will be arrested will be made to face the full rigors of the law.

In a statement, COCOBOD indicated that the cocoa fertilizers have been heavily subsidized by government to ensure accessibility and affordability to all farmers to increase farm yields and any attempt to resell them amounts to diversion which is an offence.

The statement further said “COCOBOD will, therefore like to use this medium to warn all persons involved in this illegal act to desist from the practice or risk facing the full rigours of the law, which will include arrest and prosecution.

“We also wish to caution cocoa farmers who are conniving with such miscreants in the diversion of the subsidized fertilizers to refrain from it immediately or face the consequences of their actions.

“We are, by this release, urging all security agencies to be vigilant and intercept suspected cocoa fertilizers, chemicals and other inputs in the possession of persons without the required documentations covering the movement of such items for further investigations.

“We also wish to encourage the general public to report all suspected cases to the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action.”

By Vincent Kubi