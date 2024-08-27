I’m Not Into Politics For Money- Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has refused claims that his involvement in politics is motivated by financial gains.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, Prince David made it clear that no one has offered him money to participate in political campaigns.

“People also have the perception that maybe it’s money. No. You can’t judge everybody and how they live. I’m not doing it for money or recognition or whatever. Nobody has given me any money for politics,” Mr Osei stated.

A well-known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Osei actively campaigned for the party during the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He is currently involved in the campaign for the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prince David Osei emphasized that his support for the NPP is a personal decision, not driven by monetary incentives.

In response to claims that his political engagement is due to a decline in his acting career, he dismissed such suggestions as baseless.

“I have been filming outside Ghana. My recent movie, *Letter to Goddo, has been nominated for the Toronto Film Festival… So, if somebody tells me I’m doing politics because my career is dead, then that person is a joke,” he remarked.

He also addressed why he frequently appears in Nigerian movies rather than Ghanaian productions, explaining that financial constraints in the local industry often make it difficult for producers to afford his fees. “Sometimes over here, they can’t pay me. When I mention my price, they can’t pay.

And sometimes I do favours for some of the directors I know. But mostly, you know, they can’t pay,” he explained.