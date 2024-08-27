Nollywood Producer Apologizes Over Junior Pope’s Tragic Death

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Adanma Luke has issued a public apology following the tragic death of actor Junior Pope and four crew members.

The incident occurred on April 10, 2024, when their boat capsized in the River Niger in Asaba, Delta State, as they were en route to a movie location.

In a now-viral video shared on social media on Monday, Adanma Luke tearfully expressed her sorrow and took responsibility for the unfortunate event that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and others. She acknowledged the widespread backlash and the pain caused by the incident, begging Nigerians for forgiveness.

“I have come to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Nigerians. I took away your loved ones from what people are saying. I’m so sad that this happened on my movie set. In as much as I’m trying to be very strong, I’m not seeing myself to be strong,” she said in the video, visibly emotional.

She continued, “I’m so sad that they had to work for me when the incident happened. But I’m not God. It was destined to happen. A lot of people have been dragging me. Nigerians, I’m not okay again. I don’t know what is happening to me. I didn’t plan what happened to Junior Pope and the crew members. Please forgive me.”

The ill-fated movie, “The Other Side of Life”, was being produced by Adanma Luke and featured Junior Pope in a starring role. The tragedy has sparked widespread mourning and criticism, with many questioning the safety measures on film sets.

Adanma Luke’s apology has resonated deeply with many Nigerians, as she continues to grapple with the loss and the immense responsibility she feels for the incident.