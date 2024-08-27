Joyce Blessing Performs At NPP Campaign Launch

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has stirred public debate after her performance at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign launch in Dansoman, Accra, on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The event saw Blessing deliver a powerful rendition of her latest song, “Victory,” which resonated with the audience.

Her appearance at the NPP campaign launch comes just a month after facing backlash for her appearance at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign launch in Tamale.

This dual participation in both major political parties’ events has sparked a wave of mixed reactions, with opinions divided over her involvement in the political arena.

Supporters of Joyce Blessing have praised her versatility and ability to inspire through her music, regardless of the platform.

However, critics have questioned the implications of her participation in both NPP and NDC events, raising concerns about the impact on her public image as a gospel artist.

The conversation has extended to a broader debate on the role of gospel musicians in politics, with many pondering whether such performances align with their religious message and how it might influence their relationship with fans.