I’M Not Sitting In Accra To Give SHS Statistics – Prez Jabs

President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with Vice President Dr Bawumia

President Nana Akufo-Addo has jabbed critics of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy who are constantly giving apparently erroneous statistics about the progress of implementation of the policy.

According to him, unlike his critics, he has not been sitting in Accra to give statistics about the state of infrastructural development in schools nationwide.

He said he has been travelling across the country to understand the state of infrastructure within public schools.

The President noted that after beginning the Free SHS initiative with some challenges, his administration has aggressively been tackling the issue of infrastructure deficit in schools.

He revealed that secondary schools across the country have recorded improvement in their infrastructural development.

Assembly halls, classrooms, laboratories, he said, were being built for schools nationwide.

BY Melvin Tarlue