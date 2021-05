Award-winning Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi has declared himself the new king of Afro-dancehall music in Africa.

In an Instagram post sighted by DGN Online, Mr. Eazi threw a freestyle challenge to Shatta Wale.

He wrote, “Yo @shattawalenima I am now the king of Afro- dancehall you have 24 hours to reply!!”.

The controversial dancehall artist, Shatta Wale is yet to respond to Mr. Eazi’s challenge.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPfqbG3pFO6/?utm_medium=copy_link

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke