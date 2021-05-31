Death Row CEO Ordered Notorious B.I.G murder – former FBI Agent alleges

A former FBI agent, Phil Carson, has alleged that the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G was ordered by Death Row CEO, Suge Knight.

B.I.G, real named Christopher Wallace was shot dead on March 9, 1997. He was 24-years old at the time of his killing.

According to Mr Carson, B.I.G was not the real target for the murder.

He said versatile rapper Diddy whose real name is Sean Combs, was the target.

Carson alleged that Los Angeles Police Department officers were in on the hit and helped to bring about a cover-up.

“All the evidence points to Amir Mohammed. He’s the one who pulled the trigger,” says Carson.

“There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it (and) and allowed him to pull the trigger,” he added.

By Melvin Tarlue