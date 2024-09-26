I’m Paralysed – Moesha

Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Boduong, has provided an update on her health, revealing that she has been battling paralysis following a severe stroke.

In a recent phone interview with Nkonkonsa.com, Moesha shared her ongoing recovery journey, stating that although she can now speak, she is still facing significant physical challenges.

“I went off completely and I was in bed for several months. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t do anything. I thank God I am better now. As you can see, I talk now even though I am still struggling to speak properly. Half of my body is paralysed now. One of my legs and one of my hands are not functioning. So I can’t type on the phone now; I can only talk on the phone,” Moesha said.

Despite the difficulties, the actress remains hopeful, expressing her faith in her eventual recovery. “I know God will heal me, and I will become a global superstar,” she added.

In January, Moesha’s brother, Ebito, set up a GoFundMe account to support her medical expenses, revealing that she had suffered a life-altering stroke.

The stroke, according to the description, had significantly impacted her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life.

As of September 2024, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $6,318 out of its $10,000 goal, with 113 donations from supporters.

The exact cause of Moesha’s stroke remains undisclosed, but her family and fans continue to rally behind her as she navigates this challenging period.