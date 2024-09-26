Newmont Ahafo North Invests In Security Infrastructure

Newmont staff with traditional leaders and police personnel in front of the divisional police headquaters

The Newmont Ahafo North project has launched an influx management plan, which includes the construction of a divisional police headquarters in Duayaw Nkwanta, Ahafo Region.

This initiative is valued at GH¢4.1 million (approximately US$250,000).

In 2018, Newmont commissioned a study to evaluate potential human migration into the Ahafo area due to the construction and operation of the Ahafo North mine, along with its likely impacts on local infrastructure and social dynamics.

The study involved extensive consultations with host communities, government agencies, and development experts.

Based on the findings, Newmont developed the Ahafo North influx management plan to address the anticipated population increase and its associated challenges.

The plan includes provisions for security infrastructure, health services, and water and sanitation facilities.

The new police divisional headquarters is a direct response to security recommendations aimed at enhancing overall safety in the Ahafo region, thereby supporting economic activities.

Managing Director for Newmont’s operations in Africa, Abdul Rahman Amoadu, stated, “Security remains a crucial enabler for development. Newmont’s investment in the divisional police headquarters will strengthen the capacity of our police service to maintain law and order as we drive economic development through our investments.”

Currently, the Ahafo North project employs over 1,700 Ghanaians, both directly and indirectly through contractors, while also fostering local procurement opportunities for businesses within the project’s host communities.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke