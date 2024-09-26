Govt To Launch Digital Solution For Taxi Drivers

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to unveil an innovative digital solution aimed at revolutionising Ghana’s transportation industry and significantly improving the livelihoods of local taxi drivers, particularly members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The GoRide App, a homegrown ride-hailing platform, will officially be launched soon in Accra.

The GoRide is part of the government’s bold vision to leverage digitalisation in addressing the economic challenges faced by Ghana’s transport sector.

Unlike existing ride-hailing services, which charge higher commissions, GoRide introduces a driver-friendly commission of just 10%.

This significantly lower rate is designed to increase the earnings of local drivers, enhance their financial security, and ensure the sustainability of their operations. In addition, 1% of drivers’ earnings will be contributed towards pensions, providing long-term financial stability for drivers and securing their futures.

The GPRTU initially approached the government with a pressing issue: local taxi drivers, a critical part of Ghana’s transport system, were losing business and market share to existing Apps.

These platforms charged drivers exorbitant commissions, which substantially reduced their earnings, making it harder for them to sustain their livelihoods. Local drivers using these existing platforms also voiced concerns that despite working long hours, high commissions were eating into their income.

In response, Dr. Bawumia intervened, leveraging the private sector to develop GO Ride. The app was designed with the interests of both local drivers and passengers in mind.

It not only helps local taxi drivers compete effectively but also reduces the commission fee to just 10%, far lower than the rates charged by existing apps. Additionally, the 1% pension contribution will ensure drivers are not only earning more but also planning for their financial futures.

“The launch of GoRide is a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s belief that ‘it is possible’ to develop local solutions for local problems,” said a government spokesperson. “By working closely with GPRTU drivers and other stakeholders, we have designed a system that not only improves their earnings but also contributes to the growth of our digital economy.”

Beyond improving driver income, the GoRideapp brings broader socio-economic benefits.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has endorsed the platform for its potential to enhance road safety by enabling real-time monitoring of driver behavior and vehicle performance.

Furthermore, the app is expected to modernize the transportation sector, keeping profits within the country and creating sustainable jobs for local drivers, contributing to Ghana’s overall economic development.

Following extensive consultations with drivers and unions like the GPRTU, the 10% commission structure was agreed upon to positively impact drivers’ financial well-being. GoRideis not just a ride-hailing app; it is an economic empowerment tool, ensuring local drivers earn more while contributing towards their pension plans, offering long-term financial security.

The launch of GoRidemarks a significant milestone as it showcases the government’s commitment to embracing digitalization as a driver of economic transformation. With this initiative, the government aims to place local drivers at the forefront of Ghana’s growing digital economy, while offering commuters a safe, reliable, and affordable mode of transportation.

A Business Desk Report