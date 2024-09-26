Vivo Energy Celebrates 5,000 Goal Zero Days

Group picture of Vivo Energy Ghana’s management team at the celeboratory event

Vivo Energy Ghana has marked a significant achievement in its commitment to safety and operational excellence by celebrating 5,000 Goal Zero Days without harm to people and minimal environmental impact.

The commemorative event was held at the company’s head office in Accra, attended by key stakeholders, including Managing Director Jean-Michel Arlandis, Vice President of Group HSSEQ- Grant Bairstow, Board Director Samuel Sarpong, and representatives from contractors and transporters.

In his address, Jean-Michel Arlandis emphasised the vital role of teamwork and vigilance in maintaining an incident-free environment.

“I am grateful to all contributors for their roles in sustaining this achievement, including my predecessors under whose tenure this milestone has been made possible,” he stated.

He reaffirmed Vivo Energy Ghana’s ongoing dedication to workplace safety and excellence.

Mr. Grant Bairstow commended the proactive measures and rigorous safety protocols that have become integral to the company’s culture.

He expressed appreciation for Vivo’s Ghana team’s achievement and encouraged them to strive for even more Goal Zero Days in their operations.

Board Director Samuel Sarpong underscored the importance of maintaining this impressive safety record.

He expressed optimism for the future, hoping the company will reach 7,500 Goal Zero Days in the coming years.

As part of the celebrations, transporters and contractors were acknowledged with citations of appreciation, symbolizing the collective pride in this achievement.

Messages of goodwill from both internal and external stakeholders highlighted widespread support for Vivo Energy Ghana’s safety-first approach.

According to Corporate Communications Manager Shirley Tony Kum, the milestone of 5,000 Goal Zero Days stands as a testament to Vivo Energy Ghana’s long-standing commitment to Health, Safety, Security, Environment, and Quality Management Systems (HSSEQ-MS).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke