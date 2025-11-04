Imams Urged To Champion Peace, Security

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Zakaria Al Shoukry

Imams across the Ashanti Region have been urged to take an active role in promoting peace, security, and national development.

The call was made by Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan Kudibawasaba, Peace and Security Analyst and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Radio, when he delivered the keynote address at a training programme for Municipal and District Imams in the Ashanti Region.

The event, held in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025, was organised by the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Zakaria Al Shoukry, to equip Islamic clerics with knowledge and strategies for promoting peace and community safety.

Sheikh Kudibawasaba, who also chairs the Zongo Peace and Reconciliation Committee in Kumasi, commended the Regional Chief Imam and his council for their leadership and vision in strengthening the role of Imams in nation-building.

He urged the clerics to bridge the gap between Imams and state security agencies such as the police, military, and local authorities through regular dialogue, trust-building, and intelligence sharing to enhance community vigilance and early warning systems.

“Imams play a crucial role in fostering collaboration with security actors. Regular engagement promotes mutual trust and ensures early detection and prevention of potential conflicts,” he said.

Describing Imams as community security actors, Sheikh Kudibawasaba noted that in areas where state security presence is limited, their moral authority positions them as first responders in conflict prevention and resolution.

He encouraged Imams to actively partner government in tackling national challenges such as illegal mining (galamsey), violent conflicts, and the spread of extremist ideologies.

“Internally, Imams can support campaigns against galamsey and violent disputes, while externally, they can help counter extremist ideologies and jihadist recruitment through civic engagement and education,” he stressed.

Sheikh Kudibawasaba further reminded the participants that Islam is a religion founded on peace, tolerance, and justice, adding that religious leaders must lead by example by promoting unity, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.

“Peace and security begin in the minbar (pulpit) and spread to the nation,” he declared, quoting the Qur’an in Surah An-Nisa verse 165, which highlights the duty of messengers to guide humanity towards truth and righteousness.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen peace and national development, particularly within Zongo communities, and commended the Office of the Regional Chief Imam for its continuous efforts to build a safer and more united society.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi