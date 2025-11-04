Car Kills Woman, 65

The accident vehicle

A 65-YEAR-old woman has unfortunately died after being knocked down by a Mercedes Benz Sprinter commercial bus on the main Kumasi to Obuasi highway in the Ashanti Region.

The woman was said to be crossing the road at the Santasi Kajasi section at 12:30pm on October 31, 2025 when calamity struck, the police has disclosed.

The woman, reportedly, sustained severe body injuries and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for treatment, but sadly succumbed to her injuries.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the mortuary at KATH for preservation and autopsy, to determine the cause of death. Her relatives are yet to show up for identification.

A Suntreso District MTTD Sitrep, which the DAILY GUIDE has sighted, disclosed that the accident vehicle has been impounded and the driver, Patrick Nsiah, has been detained.

“On 31-10-2025 at about 1230 hours, suspect driver Patrick Nsiah, aged 56, was driving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter commercial bus with registration number AC 878-20 from Obuasi towards Kumasi.

“On reaching a section of the road at Santasi Kajasi after A1 Hospital, he knocked down a female adult pedestrian yet to be identified, aged about 65, who was crossing the road from the nearside,” the police said.

According to the police, the woman sustained serious injuries and was rushed to KATH for treatment, but died shortly on admission, adding, “Body deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.”

The suspect driver, the statement added, has been detained by the police, whilst accident vehicle has also been impounded at the station for investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi