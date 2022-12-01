IMF Team Vsits Ghana From Today

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Mission Chief for Ghana, Stéphane Roudet, will visit Accra from December 1, 2022 to December 13, 2022.

The visit is to continue discussions with the Ghanaian authorities on the country’s post-COVID programme for economic growth and associated policies and also reforms that could be supported by a new IMF lending arrangement.

The IMF staff will also further engage with other stakeholders during the visit.

In a statement on Wednesday, Roudet said, “We have had productive discussions with the Ghanaian authorities over the last few months and look forward to our engagement in Accra.”

“Our objective for this visit is to make further progress toward reaching agreement on policies and reforms that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement.

“The IMF remains fully committed to help Ghana restore macroeconomic stability, bring relief to Ghanaians in this time of crisis, and lay the foundation for more inclusive growth,” the statement added.

The visit and subsequent engagements between the IMF and Ghana, follows the recent downgrading of the country’s credit rating by Moody’s to Ca, the second-lowest rating assigned by Moody’s.

By Vincent Kubi