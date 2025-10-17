Inaugural MTN Elite U-19 Championship Fixtures Out

The complete fixtures for the maiden edition of the MTN Elite Under-19 Championship have been released, setting the stage for an exciting showcase of Ghana’s next generation of football talent at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Sponsored by MTN Ghana, the championship officially kicks off on Friday, October 24, 2025, and promises a series of thrilling matches featuring the best regional youth teams in the country.

In Group A, the Eastern Region will open the tournament with a highly anticipated clash against the Upper West Region at 8:00 a.m., followed later by a contest between the Northern Region and the Western Region to complete the day’s fixtures.

Group B will feature another exciting lineup, as the Volta Region faces the Ashanti Region in one of the headline encounters of the opening round.

The Greater Accra Region will also take on the Upper East Region in what is expected to be a tightly contested match. All games will be played on the FIFA-standard pitches at the Prampram facility.

The 11-day tournament, running from October 23 to November 2, 2025, will bring together ten Regional Football Association (RFA) U-19 teams, all vying for national glory and recognition.

The competition aims to serve as a flagship platform for talent identification and development, giving young players the opportunity to demonstrate their skills, gain valuable experience, and attract the attention of national youth coaches and professional scouts.

The MTN Elite U-19 Championship forms a central part of the GFA’s ‘Power to the Youth’ initiative, which underscores the Association’s commitment to grassroots development and youth empowerment across the country.

BY Wletsu Ransford