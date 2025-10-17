Referees Named For Police Ladies, Faith Ladies Champion Of Champions Clash

Match officials for the game

The Appointments Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the officiating team for the 2025 Women’s Champion of Champions match between Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League winners Police Ladies and Women’s FA Cup holders Faith Ladies.

The eagerly anticipated showdown is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where the two top women’s clubs will go head-to-head for the season’s curtain-raiser trophy.

Experienced referee Mercy Boakyewaa Gyan will take charge of the encounter, assisted by Portia Ofosu and Elizabeth Alela on the lines.

Julian Antieh has been appointed as the fourth official, while Emmanuella Aglago will serve as the match commissioner. Vicentia Kyeremaa will act as the venue media officer, and the GFA’s cameraman will provide live coverage of the event.

The Women’s Champion of Champions match traditionally signals the start of the new domestic women’s football season, pitting league champions against cup winners in a battle for early-season bragging rights.

Fans are expecting a thrilling contest as both Police Ladies and Faith Ladies aim to begin the 2025/26 campaign on a high note.

BY Wletsu Ransford