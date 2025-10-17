Inquest Opens Into Death Of Former Boxing Champion Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton

An inquest into the death of former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has been opened and adjourned at the South Manchester Coroner’s Court in Stockport.

The 46-year-old, who earned global fame after winning world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead at his home in Hyde on 14 September.

During the brief hearing, the court heard that Hatton was discovered by his manager, Paul Speak, who had gone to his home that day to collect him for a flight to Dubai.

Alison Catlow of Greater Manchester Police told the court that Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September and had appeared to be in good spirits at the time. He reportedly failed to attend an event the following day as expected.

Senior coroner Alison Mutch said the final cause of death has yet to be determined, though the preliminary indication was hanging. No members of Hatton’s family were present at the hearing.

The full inquest into the death of the man affectionately known in the boxing world as “The Hitman” has been scheduled for 20 March