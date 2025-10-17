‘GrowLead’ NGO Launched For Women Empowerment

Nana Otubea II, Fatimatu Abubakar and others cutting a cake to unveil the organisation

GrowLead, a not-for-profit organisation, has been launched with a call on society to empower women, especially the youth, to actively participate in decision making to enable them contribute meaningfully to the development of society.

The launch, held in Accra, brought together women groups, some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), past District Chief Executives, Nana Otubea II, Paramount Queenmother of the Nkonya Ahenkro Traditional Area, members from the academia, students, among several other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, a lecturer at the Department for the Study of Religions at the University of Ghana, Dr. Fatimatu N-Eyare Sulemanu stated that given how resourceful women are, they cannot be relegated to the background but should be included in decision making.

She said, “We cannot call leadership inclusive until women and girls are empowered to learn; the digital revolution requires deliberate efforts to ensure women are not left behind.”

While commending various civil society groups for working towards improving the livelihoods of women, she, however, called on society to provide the needed support to enhance the livelihoods of women.

She said efforts geared towards supporting women and girls in any sector of the country should not be viewed as charity but legacies to enable them take up leadership roles in society.

The former Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, said “we have general problems, and then we have some problems that are very pertinent in marginalised communities, and we came together as friends and as a collective to try and solve one of the problems, and it has to do with the fact that there are a lot of young women from underprivileged communities who do not have mentors.”

“We are filling in the gap for communities where they don’t have female mentors to give that kind of helping hand in terms of grooming, in terms of capacity building, and also providing scholarships for girls to pursue post graduate studies in some specific field,” she stated.

“We must go into any other agency with passion, but those from marginalised communities who desire to pursue higher education should be given the facility and resources to do so. So we’ve come together to form some form of a big sister club, and to reach out to girls on social media through our website GrowLead,” Ms. Abubakar added.

GrowLead aims to nurture leadership, amplify voices and create opportunities for women and girls to participate meaningfully in civic life and decision making.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah