I Won’t Go To Law School And Not Practice – Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

BROADCAST JOURNALIST and Lawyer, Serwaa Amihere, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media which suggests she won’t utilise her law degree after completing law school.

In a TikTok live video which has since gone viral, Serwaa Amihere was asked whether she will practice law after completing law school, and she stated, “I didn’t go through all of that five years to just sit at home, so yes, I’m going to practice.”

She further added that, “I officially started my pupilage on Monday, and you know lawyers are not supposed to advertise their craft. On that first day, I got introduced as well, it means God is doing something good for us.”

Serwaa Amihere was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone in her career. She’s now a qualified lawyer, adding another feather to her cap.

Serwaa started her career as an Assistant Producer for State of Affairs at GHOne TV in 2014, and later became the main producer.

She gained popularity hosting the GH Today morning show and the Cheers sports and lifestyle show. Serwaa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance from Methodist University College (2013) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), graduating with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in 2022.

She enrolled at the Ghana School of Law in 2023 and completed her studies, despite facing health challenges, and was among the 824 lawyers recently called to the Ghana Bar.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke