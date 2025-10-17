Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Kenyan Prime Minister

The late Raila Amolo Odinga with former President Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, President William Samoei Ruto and the family of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, for his demise via a Facebook post.

He wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences to the people of the great sisterly nation of Kenya, President William Samoei Ruto, and to the family of the late Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga.”

He described the late Raila Amolo Odinga as a “great son of Africa” and a personal longtime friend whose passing has sparked sorrow across the continent.

“News of the passing of this great son of Africa, who, for a long time, was a very good friend of mine, has been received with widespread sadness,” he added.

He recounted the late Kenyan Prime Minister’s attendance at his inauguration ceremony on January 7, 2017, as one of the distinguished dignitaries at the Independence Square in Accra.

The former president described his long-standing friendship and shared values with the late former Prime Minister, stressing on their vision for strengthening democracy and promoting human rights across Africa.

“Aside the many encounters and thought-experiences upon which we held deep convictions, Prime Minister Odinga and I shared mutual values on strengthening democracy and advancing the human rights of Africa’s citizens,” he said.

He further revealed Ghana’s unwavering support for Mr. Odinga’s 2024 bid for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson, a campaign that brought both the Kenyan President William Ruto and Mr. Odinga himself to Accra that year.

“As a founding member of the African Union, I pledged Ghana’s support, without hesitation, when President Ruto visited Ghana to secure our backing for Prime Minister Odinga’s candidacy. Indeed, he visited me himself in November 2024 as part of his campaign,” Akufo-Addo wrote.

He further stated that the late Prime Minister has remarkable footprints in Kenya’s stability, democracy and history, adding that those marks will be indelible.

“His remarkable footprints on Kenya’s stability, democracy and history will remain indelible. He will be sorely missed,” he stressed.

By Florence Asamoah Adom