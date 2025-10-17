Colleagues Have Abandoned Me – Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog

Talented Ghanaian rapper known for his drill music, specifically in the Asakaa genre, Yaw Tog, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has opened up on how his music friends have abandoned him since his career took a nosedive.

Yaw Tog, who gained popularity with hits like “Sore” and “Can’t Stop” featuring Sarkodie, in an interview with Headless YouTuber, stated that his rise in the early stage of his career was met with numerous mistakes.

According to him, one of his biggest missteps was allowing too many people into his close circle when he first gained nationwide attention with “Sore”.

“My worst experience is allowing too many people to also be in the spotlight with me when ‘Sore’ was on, but now those people them no dey around anymore (sic),” Yaw Tog shared.

He revealed that a lot of people have since disappeared from his life, emphasising how fame often attracts temporary relationships.

“Not the guys who were on ‘Sore’ with me specifically, but everybody that came around me at the time. It’s something that I would say I’ve regretted. I don’t even get a call from them anymore,” he added.

Yaw Tog concluded by saying that although the experience was painful, he has come to accept it as part of the realities of the entertainment industry.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke