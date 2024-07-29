Indigenes Discuss NPP, NDC Projects

For the first time in the history of politics in the northern regions, projects executed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are being discussed among residents and indigenes of these parts of the country.

This is coming against the backdrop of the recent massive show up witnessed in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In streetside gossips, one of such projects is the Tamale International Airport. It was a military airport but had a runway extension of one kilometre by the NDC administration.

Following the intervention of the NPP government, the airport boasts of a multipurpose Hajj terminal, a VIP lounge among other facilities.

Dr. Bawumia’s direct involvement in the execution of the projects has projected his image among the electorate in the North.

Another project is the Zipline Drone Delivery Centre in Vobsi in the North East Region, one of six strategically positioned nationwide.

This caters for about 500 health facilities in remote areas in the five northern regions. It is regarded as a game changer and a welcome relief to thousands of residents in these parts of the country.

Districts without hospitals are being served with the Agenda 111 health facilities. As many as 28 district hospitals in the North do not have such health facilities.

With the One District One Ambulance project, such places which previously did not have ambulances now have them, the impact of which is being felt by many in the northern regions.

The many Senior High School (SHS) students who joined the Bawumia campaign team during his northern tours did so because of the free SHS of which they are beneficiaries.

The phenomenal changing dynamics in the fortunes of the NPP in the northern regions is real, as these stood prominently during the campaign tour of the NPP flagbearer of these parts of the country recently.