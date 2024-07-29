GIS, Customs Probe Kulungugu Incident

Michael Amoako-Atta

Management of both the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA-CD) have issued a rare joint statement in reaction to a video about an incident at the Kulungugu border post.

The statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Michael Amoako-Atta and Deputy Commissioner Florence Asante in charge of Communication and Public Affairs of the GRA respectively stated that “we have noted a video circulating on social media which shows officers of both institutions engaged in a scuffle at the Kulungugu Border post in the Upper East Region. The two institutions have taken the following actions on the situation: 1. The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi has held series of meetings with the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, to discuss this unfortunate incident.”

Following the meetings, the statement went on, “the two Heads have directed that a Joint Investigative Committee is set up to look into the incident and come out with measures to forestall such occurrences in the future.”

The officers in charge of both Immigration and Customs at the Kulungugu border post have also been directed to work under the auspices of the Border Security Committee (BOSEC) to resolve any immediate issues, while awaiting the report of the Joint Investigative Committee.

Continuing, the statement noted that, “the Comptroller-General and the Commissioner of Customs wish to assure the general public that the Immigration Service and Customs Division together with other border agencies will continue to work collaboratively in the interest of national security and development, and the public will be duly informed on the findings of the investigations.”

The two institutions have expressed regret about the inconveniences that the incident caused, and will ensure that such situations that hinder the free passage of persons and trade facilitation do not re-occur.

By A.R. Gomda