Industry CEOs Awards Honours Ga Mantse, Dr. Anyah, Others

The Ghana Titans awardees in a group picture

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has been honoured with the Ghana Titan Award at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards held in Accra.

He was among 10 other personalities including Dr. Joyce Aryee of the Salt and Light Ministries, Gopal Vasu, Managing Director M&G pharmaceutical, and CEO McDan Group of companies, Daniel McKorley, Professor Joshua Alabi and Alfred Obeng Boateng, MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, and CEO Approachers Series being decorated with the honour.

The awards ceremony, dubbed Ghana’s Most Respected CEOs Awards, was hosted on the theme: ‘Supporting the digitalisation agenda to drive economic growth in Ghana.’

It saw top local Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) including Chairman of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Dr. Felix Anyah being the decorated as the best CEO in the Health Sector and Most Respected CEO awards.

Giving the keynote address, Ambassador of the Republic of Surinam, Fidelia Graand-Galon, lauded the organizers for the recognizer, for organizing the event that also ensures industry growth.

She said her country has been a strong ally of Ghana stating that the partnership has a cultural linkage that dates back centuries. She also congratulated the award winners saying their win will propel others to do better.

Giving the welcome address Very Rev. Helena Opoku-Sarkodie said this year’s edition witnessed the entry of over four million nominations, with close to 600 nominees being shortlisted for public voting.

“The selection process was the most comprehensive, credible and competitive to date due to the long age of the awards,” she said. “The awardees were selected by the Ghanaian public who first nominated CEOs for shortlisting, following verification of the nominations, and who subsequently voted for the shortlisted nominees, with individuals and entities receiving the highest votes in each category being declared the winners by the scheme’s Jury and Official Validation Partners.”

The event is the annual flagship awards scheme organized by The Business Executive Limited and its partners.

The prestigious awards are aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most accomplished Chief Executives in Ghana across a wide range of sectors. Potential award winners include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri