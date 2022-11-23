Talent Microfinance Gives To Psychiatric Hospital

Alex Copson presenting the items to Francisca Ntow, Public Relations Officer

Talent Microfinance Limited has donated toiletries and other consumable items to the management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items included washing powder, soap, diapers, detergent, toilet rolls, anti-bacterial formula liquid soap, and some food items to support inmates of the facility.

Addressing management and staff of the hospital at the handing over ceremony, CEO of Talent Microfinance Limited, Alex Copson said the donation forms part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility towards helping the less privileged and vulnerable in their operational communities across the country.

“We as a company have decided to donate to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital annually and other needy institutions in the areas where we operate and so this year we decided to donate these few items as our modest contribution to support the hospital,” he said.

“We donated these items to the hospital to help them in their daily activities in running the facility. We pray in the coming years we do more of the donations to support this hospital” Mr. Copson added.

Public Relations Officer, at the facility, Francisca Ntow expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture. The items, she said, would help the hospital to adequately cater to its patients.

“We are particularly happy for these items because we’ve been in dire need of them,” she said and urged other institutions to emulate the gesture and to also support the running of the hospital.

Madam Ntow further indicated that the facility which was established to provide free health care to patients has run-out of resources making it difficult to care for patients.

“Our hospital is facing some difficulties because funds from the government to run the facility have not been forthcoming. So donations like this will go a long way to support us carry-out our healthcare services,” she added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke