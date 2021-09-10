Info Minister Swears In Ghana Publishing Board

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with the GPCL board members

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has sworn in a six-member board of government publisher, the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL).

At a brief ceremony in Accra, yesterday, the minister tasked the new board members to consolidate the gains the company has made in the last four years and strategically position it to spearhead the publishing industry in the country.

“As you start this new tenure, one of the first things I will like you to do is to work hard to consolidate the gains that have been achieved so far in the first term. We must build on the kind of transformation that was started. Particularly, we must improve on the volumes of business that the organisation is doing and the financial returns that it is bringing. We need to focus on the efficiency programmes that have been introduced so that we can build higher height on it,” he stressed.

The GPCL in the last few years has undergone structural transformation. The company that previously was challenged and could not fully execute its printing and publishing mandate has been revamped and retooled as the principal state printing and publishing institution solely responsible for printing and publishing government works.

According to him, the only way GPCL can function effectively is to take advantage of digitisation, which he said will be a way of “keeping in tune with consumer demands.”

He then challenged the new board members to infuse best practices in the publishing industry into the management of the publishing company to make it one of the profitable State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

The board is chaired by Dr. Daniel Owusu-Ansah with Mr. David Boateng Asante (CEO), Paul Twum-Barimah (MP), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko (MP), Lawuratu Musah-Saaka and Mrs. Beatrice Barwuah, as the members.