Interior Minister Denies Bribery Allegations Amid Security Recruitment Controversy

Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey has vehemently denied allegations of attempting to bribe opposition Members of Parliament by offering them slots to recruit their constituents into security services.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, had accused Quartey of making the offer to silence NDC legislators opposing to the recruitment of party foot soldiers into the police force.

“I did not bribe any Member of Parliament,” Quartey stated on JoyNew’s The Pulse with Kojo Brace. “I only informed my colleagues that the recruitment portals were open, and they should inform their constituents to procure forms before the general announcements.”

Quartey emphasized that his intention was not to bribe opposition MPs but rather to extend a goodwill gesture. “I am not saying bring me files so I can put you there. I have not bribed any Member of Parliament by offering them two – two and all that.”

The Interior Minister also stressed that the security services are neutral institutions and cannot be compromised by filling them with party foot soldiers.

“We don’t have political police, political soldiers, and political fire. Why do I say so? I have always made this statement and asked them [security agencies] to come and speak to it, which they have not done.”

The NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah had expressed concerns about the implications of Quartey’s alleged actions on peace in the upcoming election.

However, Quartey has asked that Nketiah’s statement be disregarded, maintaining that he had no intention of bribing opposition MPs.

The controversy surrounding security recruitment has sparked debate about the neutrality of the security services and the potential for political interference.

As the election season heats up, the allegations and denials have raised concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process and the potential consequences for peace and security in the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe