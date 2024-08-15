Bolgatanga Regional Hospital Now Operationalised As President Akufo-Addo Unveils It

In a significant milestone for the healthcare sector, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the newly rehabilitated and refurbished Bolgatanga Regional Hospital in the Upper East Region.

The $52 million facility is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region and beyond.

Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of accessible quality healthcare, stating, “Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right of every citizen, and it is the responsibility of government to ensure that the exercise of this right is not just theoretical, but, more importantly, practical.”

The hospital’s transformation was made possible through a $20 million concessional loan from the Saudi Fund for Development, with an additional $32 million funding critical infrastructure and medical equipment installations.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted his administration’s broader healthcare agenda, including the ongoing Agenda 111 initiative, which aims to construct 111 district hospitals and regional facilities across the country.

He assured the nation of the government’s commitment to promoting development in all regions, regardless of political leanings.

The President also addressed the need to address the uneven distribution of healthcare workers, particularly in rural and under-served areas, and urged the Ministry of Health to finalize an incentive package to attract and retain medical professionals.

The commissioning of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital marks a significant achievement for the Akufo-Addo administration, which has recruited over 200,000 medical personnel since 2017 and expanded the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by 69% under his administration.

President Akufo-Addo further expressed gratitude to the Saudi Fund for Development and all stakeholders involved in the project, calling on the people of Bolgatanga and the Upper East Region to take ownership of the hospital and support the health workers serving the community.

