International Human Rights Commission Honours Hassan Zein

The globally Reputable Human Rights body, International Human Rights Commission has honoured Ghanaian businessman, Mr Abu Zein at its 4th Youth World Summit underway in the Pakistani Capital city of Islamabad.

The recognition was for his selfless contribution to the socio-economic development of society carefully observed by the local and global office of the IHRC.

And for his efforts, the businessman was honoured with -Order of the Honour medal.

He said in an interview on a phone call from the Conference ” We believe in giving and supporting the less privileged. It is the core mandate of our call and this runs through all our corporate investments rudiments. Our charity wing-Jamila Foundation has been engaged in countless campings on the quiet in Ghana, a number of African countries and in parts of Europe and the Middle East.

“Certainly, this honour is only a reminder that my team and I should do more, we are indeed grateful for this recognition.”

Honorable Abu Zein is currently The IHRC’s Ambassador for Ghana and works hand in hand with other sub-Saharan Ambassadorial colleagues constantly addressing the needful.