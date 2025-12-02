International probe expands into financial activities of Newrajlall Burton

Mauritian national Newrajlall Burton is at the centre of a widening international inquiry that investigators say spans multiple jurisdictions, corporate clients, and a network of suspicious financial transactions.

What began as a routine administrative review has transformed into a multi-country probe involving law enforcement authorities in Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with potential losses estimated at over USD 1 million, according to officials familiar with the case.

Individuals close to the investigation describe a pattern of allegedly falsified invoices, altered bank details, and offshore accounts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Investigators in both countries suspect these accounts may have been used to quietly divert payments from unsuspecting corporate clients across several continents.

Burton, who worked out of Hennessy Court in Port Louis, is being examined for his possible role in the matter. Authorities emphasize that he has not been charged in relation to this new probe, and all allegations remain under investigation. Four other individuals believed to be connected to the same network have reportedly fled Mauritius and are now on an international watchlist. UAE officials have identified at least four bank accounts flagged as suspicious in connection with the diverted funds.

How the investigation unfolded

Although the public is only now learning of the scale of the alleged fraud, investigative leads stretch back months. According to officials, the case formally opened in March 2024, following earlier complaints lodged with Dubai’s Cyber Crimes Department in September 2023. Burton provided an initial statement to Mauritian investigators on 9 October 2023, around the period when authorities began detecting patterns pointing to possible coordinated offshore activity.

Burton has since assembled a legal team comprising two counsel and an attorney, who are preparing to file a Demand of Particulars on 24 September. Legal analysts note that such filings can, in some cases, help clarify the scope of an investigation or test the strength of preliminary evidence. Authorities in both Mauritius and the UAE maintain that their inquiries remain active and confidential.

A controversial past resurfaces

As scrutiny around the current allegations intensifies, Burton’s previous dealings have returned to public attention. In 2023, he was convicted by the Financial Crime Division of the Intermediate Court of Mauritius in the matter ICAC v. Newrajlall Burton (2023 INT 98 CN 062021). At the time, Burton served as Chairman of the National Computer Board (NCB).

The court found him guilty of conflict of interest, determining that he had influenced the recruitment of his sister-in-law, Leena Chooroomoney, for a managerial position within the NCB’s Public Incubator in 2007. Evidence presented in court showed that her application was faxed from Burton’s own office after the submission deadline, and that he remained actively involved in multiple stages of the recruitment process despite the conflict.

Burton was arrested by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and later released on bail of Rs 20,000. The conviction carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Fresh concerns

Officials stress that the new corporate fraud investigation is not connected to Burton’s earlier conviction. However, the resurfacing of the 2023 ruling has prompted discussion about governance, oversight, and the vulnerabilities created when individuals with access to sensitive systems are placed in positions of trust.

Confidential briefings suggest that affected global clients — especially within the technology and payments sectors — are being discreetly alerted as investigators trace the cross-border movement of funds.

Authorities in Mauritius and the UAE are urging companies to tighten internal controls, warning that some of the most damaging fraud schemes originate not from external hackers, but from trusted insiders familiar with institutional processes.

With more documents undergoing forensic analysis in both jurisdictions, investigators caution that the case remains fluid — and that this may only be the beginning of a far-reaching inquiry.

