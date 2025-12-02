GFA Charges Kotoko Over ‘Threats’ Against Match Officials

Kotoko lineup

THE GHANA Football Association’s (GFA’s) Disciplinary Committee has officially charged Asante Kotoko SC following alleged threats and assaults on match officials during their Matchday 12 fixture against Medeama SC.

In its statement, the Committee indicated that Kotoko failed to protect the officials after unauthorised individuals were allowed into Zone 2 — the restricted tunnel area — during halftime.

The incidents, reportedly involving threats and physical confrontations, are said to constitute a breach of the 2025 Enhanced Matchday Protocols.

Asante Kotoko has been given until Wednesday, December 3, 2025, to submit their official response to the charges.

The charge sheet issued by the GFA cites violations of both the Disciplinary Code (2019) and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols (2025). The Committee stressed that the club bore responsibility for ensuring the safety of referees and match personnel, a duty it allegedly failed to uphold during the encounter.

The match itself ended in a 2-2 draw, with Medeama holding the Porcupine Warriors to a stalemate at full time.

Kotoko is expected to respond within the stipulated deadline as the GFA continues its review of the incident.

BY Wletsu Ransford