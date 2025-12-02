Okraku Applauds Eto’o’s Return As FECAFOOT President

Samuel Eto’o

GHANA FOOTBALL Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated Samuel Eto’o Fils on his sweeping re-election as President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

In a statement issued on behalf of the GFA, the Ghanaian football community, and in his own capacity, President Okraku described Eto’o’s victory—earning 85 out of 87 votes at the Elective General Assembly held at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo—as a strong validation of his “visionary leadership and unwavering dedication.”

Okraku hailed the remarkable transformation Cameroonian football has witnessed under Eto’o’s stewardship over the past four years, noting his efforts to strengthen institutional structures, promote professionalism, and create wider opportunities for young talents across the country.

“Your re-election reflects not only the progress made under your stewardship but also the confidence of the Cameroonian football community in your ability to deliver even greater change in the years ahead,” he stated.

The GFA President further highlighted the longstanding partnership between Ghana and Cameroon’s football federations and expressed hope for deeper collaboration to drive the growth of the sport across Africa.

“Your continued leadership at FECAFOOT is a significant asset to African football, and we are confident that the next four years will deliver even more groundbreaking achievements,” Okraku added.

He concluded by wishing Eto’o a successful and impactful new term, reaffirming Ghana’s admiration for his leadership and commitment to the development of African football.

BY Wletsu Ransford