Mbappé Penalty Earns Madrid Draw Against Girona

Mbappe equalized from the spot

Kylian Mbappe’s penalty rescued Real Madrid from defeat at Girona, but a point meant they missed the chance to move back to the top of La Liga.

The French striker tucked a low effort past the reach of Paulo Gazzaniga to equalise from the spot in the 67th minute after Vinicius Jr was tripped by Hugo Rincon in the box.

It was Mbappe’s 23rd goal in 19 matches for Real this season, having scored four in the midweek Champions League win at Olympiacos.

Girona, who are third from bottom with just 12 points, had led with Azzedine Ounahi’s effort just before half-time.

They made it difficult for Real throughout with adept marking, and made the most of a lack of end product from the visitors.

Real remain second in Spain’s top flight, a point behind leaders Barcelona.

It was an improved second half which made the difference for Xabi Alonso’s side after a sluggish opening period which saw them register just one shot on target.

Mbappe thought he had opened the scoring in the first half when he managed to keep the ball under control and bundle it home in a crowded area, but it was ruled out for hitting his hand as he steadied himself.

Real were soon punished for their lack of efficiency in the final third when Girona struck on the counter-attack, working the ball back to Moroccan Ounahi who sent a first-time effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

A change in approach eventually helped Real trouble the hosts as they focused on quick attacking moves through the middle, with Vinicius also dragging players out of position to mark him on the wing.

Vinicius turned home from close range after an intricate passing move, but the Brazilian had strayed offside before receiving the final pass.

But Mbappe stepped up to spare his side a second league defeat with his spot-kick as Alonso’s side have now won just one of their past five games in all competitions.