Future Stars vs Asante Kotoko FA Cup Clash Rescheduled to December 10

THE ROUND of 64 encounter between Future Stars FC and Asante Kotoko SC in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup has been officially moved to a new date.

Initially slated for Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the match will now be played a week later, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

According to the updated fixture arrangements, the change is intended to ensure smooth coordination of the tournament and provide the best possible conditions for all competing clubs.

Stakeholders — including both teams, supporters, and competition organizers — have been urged to take note of the revised date as the MTN FA Cup progresses into another thrilling round of knockout action.

BY Wletsu Ransford