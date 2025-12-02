GH Acts Gear Up For Detty December

A line-up of Ghanaian musicians will join the month-long festive extravaganza Detty December, headlining beach parties, concerts, cultural events, and non-stop vibes, serving as reunions with Ghanaians in the diaspora returning home.

The Detty December will kickstart on December 13, with Medikal headlining his concert, “Beyond Kontrol Concert”. Now in its 10th year, the event will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium with a list of surprise guest acts on the lineup.

Cina Soul, on the same day, will also host her concert titled “CinCity” at Polo Beach Club, starting at 8 p.m. According to Cina Soul, patrons should expect an unforgettable night of live music, emotions, and connection, featuring her soulful blend of neo-soul, highlife, and Afro-R&B.

Ghanaian act, Gonaboy, will also stage “BILIVAS Concert” on December 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Ghud Park, Accra Mall. Known as a hip-hop artiste who blends American hip-hop with African drill culture, his hit single “Abele” has been a street anthem. He has pledged to serve patrons with the best of performance, urging them to attend the event in their numbers.

Kweku Smoke’s “Revival Concert” will also be happening on December 18, 2025, at Ghud Park, Accra Mall, under the theme “The Rebirth”. Gates open at 1 p.m. and, according to the organisers, patrons are in for a better treat.

Amaarae’s “The Black Star Experience: Homecoming Concert” is happening on December 18, 2025, at the Underbridge Annex, East Legon, Accra.

The all black concert promises an intense vibe with Amaarae’s soulful blend of neo-soul, highlife, and Afro-R&B, following her critically acclaimed album “Black Star”.

“A-KONNEKT’25”, an intimate live experience scheduled for December 19, 2025, will be headlined by Ghanaian artiste Ayisi. The event will take place at the Nubuke Foundation.

AratheJay’s “Nimo Live Concert” is happening on December 20, 2025, at Alliance Française in Accra. It is the second edition of this highly anticipated show, celebrating his “The Odyssey” album with an immersive experience.

Black Sherif’s “Zaama Disco” will also take place on December 21, 2025, at Untamed Empire in Accra. This year’s theme is “Never Spoil United,” inspired by his mood ahead of the sophomore album “Iron Boy”. He has pledged an electrifying night of Afrobeat, trap, and highlife, with dazzling stage production and surprise guest performances.

Lalid Music will also stage a “Lalid Live by 2insanelid Concert” at The Hayvin, East Legon on December 23.

KiDi’s “Likor On The Beach” will also be happening on December 23, 2025, at Polo Beach Club, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. According to KiDi, the night presents a non-stop music, electrifying performances, and great vibes by the beach.

Stonebwoy’s “Bhim Fest” is happening on December 24, 2025, Christmas Eve, at Accra Sports Stadium.

Samini’s “Samini Xperience Concert” is also scheduled for December 24, 2025 (Christmas Eve) at Laboma Beach, Accra. According to Samini, fans can expect an electrifying night of reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats with his hits like “Linda” and “My Own,” plus surprise guest appearances. The outdoor setting promises a relaxed, festive vibe perfect for dancing under the stars.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke