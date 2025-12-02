Samson Kreation Holds 6th Graduation, Fashion Show

The graduating class

Samson Fashion Training Centre (SFTC) has held its 6th graduation ceremony and fashion show with a call to empower the next generation of creative designers.

The ceremony, which took place over the weekend in Accra, saw 20 students–19 females and a male–graduating after three years of training.

The graduates showcased their acquired skills in a fashion show that depicted various themes, including vegetation, environmental waste management, corporate wear, and nature, among others.

Founder of SFTC and Samson Kreation, Samson Teye Amoah, said the ceremony is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of students, faculty, and staff.

Touching on the theme, “Projecting Ghana through Fashion,” Mr. Amoah said it is a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to promoting Ghanaian culture and creativity through the universal language of fashion.

“Fashion is not just about clothes; it’s about identity, culture, and self-expression. It’s about telling stories, conveying messages, and evoking emotions. Our students have spent countless hours honing their skills, experimenting with designs, and perfecting their craft,” he said.

He emphasised the need to empower the next generation of fashion professionals, saying, “As we celebrate the achievements of our graduates, we also recognise the importance of Samson Fashion Training Centre; we are committed to providing our students with the skills, knowledge, and support they need to succeed in the fashion industry.”

He congratulated the graduating students, saying their hard work and dedication have paid off. “Go out there and make Ghana proud! Showcase your talents, promote our culture, and make a positive impact on the world through fashion.”

“To our graduating students, I say congratulations! As you move forward in your careers, remember to stay true to your passion, be innovative, and always strive for excellence,” he added.

Mr. Amoah further thanked the faculty and staff for their tireless efforts in shaping the next generation of fashion professionals.

A Daily Guide Report