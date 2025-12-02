Nungua Chief Honours Ga Teacher

The chief making the presentation to the recipient

The Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area, His Royal Highness (Prof.) Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi III, has presented GH¢10,000 to a Junior High School (JHS) teacher for promoting the teaching and learning of the Ga language and culture in schools in the Krowor Municipality.

The recipient of the cash, Ms. Faustina Addoteye, is a JHS Ga language teacher at the Nungua SDA C Basic School.

Part of the amount was for the procurement of a new laptop to help her continue researching and teaching the language, while the rest served as a motivation for the frantic effort she was making towards the teaching and learning of the Ga culture in the municipality.

The Paramount Chief made the presentation during the maiden Krowor Municipal Teacher Prize held at Nungua last Thursday.

The event saw some deserving teachers and other education workers being honoured for their dedication and efforts towards the promotion of education in the Krowor Municipality and the rest of the country.

Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi III promised to continue supporting teachers and other institutions which were ready to promote the Ga culture.

He called for the sustenance of the peace prevailing in the area, for the people to continue with their businesses.

The recipient, Ms. Addoteye, was full of praise for the honour done her, as she pledged to continue working very hard towards the promotion of the Ga culture.

The Municipal Director of Education for Krowor, Azeriya G. Ayerega, commended the various award winners for their roles in promoting the development of education in the municipality, reminding those who could not win to continue working hard so they could also win in future.

The Municipal Director of Education eulogised the various sponsors for their contribution towards the awards, and pledged to continue working hard to ensure that the standard of education in the municipality and the rest of the country improved.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Hajia Katumi Natogma Attah, congratulated all the award winners and urged them to let the awards spur them on to work harder since they did not win the awards on a silver platter.

She urged the recipients not to be complacent with the honour done to them, but continue to work hard for the good and continuous promotion of education in the municipality and the rest of the country.

The extinction of indigenous languages is a global phenomenon which threatens many countries, including Ghana.

The presentation of the cash as a motivation in the form of an award to the best teacher for the Ga language in the Krowor Municipality was one of the ways by which indigenous languages such as Ga could be protected from extinction.