International Trade Centre, Partners Hold Stakeholder Engagement

Participants in a group photo after the programme

The International Trade Centre and the Coffee Federation of Ghana spearheaded a two-day stakeholder engagement in Ghana’s coffee sector on March 26-27, 2024. The event brought together stakeholders from various spheres of the industry to address key challenges and opportunities for growth.

The primary objectives of the engagement were to discuss and brainstorm on a pricing scheme for the commodity that reflects global market prices and ensures fair compensation for farmers based on quality, enhance the capacity of private sector member organisations to drive strategies for advancing Ghana’s coffee sector, and to establish a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and partnership-building.

Participants engaged in lively discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, sharing insights and experiences to drive positive change in the sector. The event marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable growth and development in Ghana’s coffee industry, showcasing the power of collaboration and collective action.

Vice President of the Coffee Federation of Ghana, Mr. Samuel Adimado, in an interview with the media, expressed optimism about the outcomes of the engagement.

He said, “The pricing determination will be fixed in such a way that it makes the business of coffee more profitable and viable enough, so that any investor who wants to go into coffee will be able to participate and earn from the coffee industry.”

He emphasised the pressing challenges triggered by climate change within the agricultural sector, and stressed the critical need for increased stakeholder engagement to support farmers in maintaining productivity.

“In regions where cocoa farms once flourished, climate change has rendered them unsuitable for cocoa cultivation. However, these areas could potentially thrive with coffee cultivation instead. This underscores the importance of diversifying agricultural commodities, and seizing the opportunity to strengthen our global standing in the coffee industry,” he stated.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum