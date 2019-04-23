Interpol Chases NAM1 Over Money Laundering

Nana Appiah Mensah aka (NAM1)

DGN ONLINE has gathered that Interpol is chasing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the embattled gold collectibles firm, Nana Appiah Mensah aka (NAM1) for allegedly laundering money.

According to Interpol, NAM1 laundered an amount of Gh₵ 5.4 billion into the acquisition of real estate, high value vehicles and a private jet.

In a Red Alert, Interpol says the alleged money-laundering was “contrary to Section 131of Act 29/60 and Section 1 of Anti-money Act as amended (Act 874).

The arrest warrant according to the alert was issued on January 10, 2019 by a Circuit Court judge in Ghana and the maximum penalty possible if NAM1 is arraigned would be 25 years.

BY Melvin Tarlue