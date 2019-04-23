GAF To Fight Petroleum Fraud

Mr. Tampuli with Brig. Gene. Nicholas Andoh

THE GHANA Armed Forces (GAF) has pledged to collaborate with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in the fight against petroleum fraud in the country.

Brig. Gen. Peter Nicholas Andoh. Director General Defence Intelligence Agency Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a recent meeting with the Chief Executive of the NPA, Hassan Tampuli, stressed that his outfit would help ensure that the operations of fuel fraudsters are addressed if not completely eliminated.

Mr. Tampuli, during the meeting, said measures so far put in place by the Authority are yielding positive results, something, according to him, the Oil Marketing Companies are attesting to.

NPA appears to be unrelenting in its fight to combat the operations of fuel smugglers in the country’s downstream sector.

The activities of fuel smuggling syndicates have a detrimental effect on the revenue of the Government and Oil Marketing Companies, who are often forced to adjust prices in order to meet estimated revenue.

In February this year for example, the NPA confiscated petroleum products estimated to be around GHC1 million, which was smuggled into the country.

The regulator said a total number of 28BRVs, 6 canoes, 4 mobile pumps and 5 outboard motors carrying 709,250 litres of illegally smuggled petroleum products with taxes and levies value of GHC1,150,186 have been confiscated.

The arrest, made in collaboration with the security agencies, is part of ongoing plans by the NPA to deal with fraudsters in the industry.

Chief Executive of NPA , Hassan Tampuli said the authority is more than fortified to clampdown on criminal gangs operating in the industry, and nothing will be left amiss in that regard.

Brig. Gen. Andoh. Director General Defence Intelligence Agency Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) said the strengthening of existing relations with the security agencies remain a priority to the authority, adding; “we see it as a duty to facilitate your work” in order to deal with the criminals in the sector.

“Processing of intelligence is equally important and we are highly pleased,” he added.

He revealed existing collaboration with the National Security, which has helped the NPA effect several arrests of persons smuggling petroleum products into the country.

Mr. Tampuli said intelligence gathering will remain key, as he expressed optimism that the NPA will benefit from the expertise available to the Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces.

BY Melvin Tarlue