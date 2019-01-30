Interpol Confirms Nigerian As Serial Kidnapper

Samuel Udoetuk Wills

DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, the Western Regional Police Commander, says information from the Nigerian Police indicates that Samuel Udoetuk Wills is a serial kidnapper.

“Samuel Udoetuk Wills, according to information gathered through Interpol is a well-connected kidnapper, who has served jail term in that regard.”

During a press briefing in Sekondi to update the media on the recent kidnapping cases in the metropolis, DCOP Dedjoe said his outfit was working hard to rescue the girls despite the refusal of the suspect to tell the police about the four accomplices he earlier mentioned.

The Regional Police Commander therefore assured parents and families of the affected girls to exercise restraint to enable the police bring all the perpetrators to book.

DCOP Dedjoe said Samuel, who has been accused of kidnapping three girls in Sekondi-Takoradi, has so far given wrong leads to the police.

“We have gone to Accra many times to places he claims his accomplices are dwelling, but such places are always empty…we have not been successful in arresting them yet.”

The police chief, therefore, entreated the public to provide credible information to enable the police adequately complete the investigations.

He said, “The accused contacted the victims several times through mobile phone communications. He promised the first and second victims’ jobs and the third a mobile phone.”

“The catalogue of calls between the accused person and the victims were analysed and the police established connections of the accused to the three kidnapped cases…we also found the dress, head gear and rubber slippers of one of the girls at his hideout when he was re-arrested at his hideout at an uncompleted building in Kansaworondo.”

The Regional Commander said all gadgets recovered from the accused had been forwarded to the CID headquarters for analysis, saying “we are also appealing to the parents of the victims to stay calm since the police are working around the clock to rescue the victims.”

