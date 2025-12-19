Invest In Education Today For Tomorrow’s Leaders – ENAS CEO

Nana Yaa Amo receiving a citation from the school management

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ENAS Hybrid School, Mrs. Nana Yaa Amo, has stressed that quality education remains the surest way to secure the future of children, urging parents and guardians to make deliberate investments in the education of their wards.

She said education empowers children with knowledge, confidence and critical thinking skills needed to excel in an increasingly competitive global environment, adding that parents who prioritise quality education give their children a lifelong advantage.

Mrs. Amo made the call at the school’s 15th anniversary celebration, which coincided with its Christmas concert dubbed “The Gifts of 15 Christmases Festival 2025”. The programme brought together parents, students, staff, alumni and friends of the school to celebrate 15 years of growth and impact.

“Knowledge is power. Without knowledge, one cannot be empowered,” she said, noting that education goes beyond certificates to shape character, creativity and leadership. She encouraged parents to ensure their children are placed in learning environments that promote excellence and confidence.

She described ENAS Hybrid School as an international institution committed to nurturing curious, creative and confident learners. According to her, the school has won several awards over the years, a reflection of its high academic standards and strong international outlook.

Mrs. Amo explained that ENAS Hybrid School runs the British Curriculum and does not operate under the Ghanaian educational system. This, she said, allows students the opportunity to pursue higher education through the British IGCSE and A-Level pathways.

She noted that most teaching and learning resources are imported, and welcomed the recent stability of the cedi against the dollar, describing it as beneficial to international schools. She also commended the government for what she termed improvements in foreign exchange stability over the past year.

The celebration featured impressive performances by pupils and students, who entertained the audience with Christmas songs, drama and plays centred on peace, unity and love. Mrs. Amo commended the students for their confidence and creativity, staff for their dedication and commitment, and parents for their continued trust in the institution.

She also acknowledged the presence of alumni, stating that their return demonstrated that ENAS Hybrid School is more than an academic institution, but a family that remains connected long after students leave the classroom.

The anniversary event marked the climax of a year-long celebration, with a call for continued unity and commitment to providing quality education as the school looks ahead to the future.

