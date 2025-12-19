GFA To Decide Francis Abu’s World Cup Fate After Recovery

Abu Francis post surgery

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated that a final decision on Francis Abu’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will only be made once the midfielder has fully recovered from his injury.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum said Abu is still in the rehabilitation phase following a serious ankle injury sustained during the Black Stars’ international friendly against Japan last month.

The Toulouse FC midfielder fractured two bones after an awkward landing while attempting to block a shot.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Asante Twum explained that Abu’s recovery timeline is closely linked to the specific surgical procedure he underwent.

“Recovery usually depends on the nature of the surgery. Thankfully, we were able to secure the services of an excellent surgeon in Japan, who assured us that Abu would return sooner than expected,” he said.

Initial medical assessments from Toulouse had suggested the injury could rule Abu out of the World Cup. However, his early return to training has since boosted hopes of a potential comeback ahead of the tournament.

“We need to allow him to recover fully. Our hope is that he regains fitness in time and begins on-field work,” Asante Twum added. “Once he starts featuring regularly in matches, a clear decision will be taken.”

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by June 1, 2026.

BY Wletsu Ransford