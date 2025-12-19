Agradaa Operating Church In Prison – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Reggae musician cum radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has alleged that former traditional priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, who was sentenced 15 years’ imprisonment, has now established a church in prison.

Nana Agradaa, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court following her conviction on multiple charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

According to Blakk Rasta, after visiting Agradaa at Nsawam Prison, it was revealed to him that Agradaa now operates a church in the correctional facility.

“I decided to follow up to the prison facility and visit Agradaa. People that l spoke to said Agradaa has now opened a church in the female prison.

“On Sundays, she gathers the people at Nsawam female prison to preach to them and speak in tongues,” he stated.

According to Blakk Rasta, following the incarceration of Agradaa, a lot of people have been trooping into the prison facility to inquire about the former fetish priestess turned evangelist.

“Because they don’t believe that she is there. My information has it that the number keeps increasing, every now and then, people are running there and they come in the pretext of donating to the prison service. People have been donating to the female prison because of Agradaa, and this is unprecedented according to the prison officials,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke