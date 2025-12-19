Match Officials For Women’s FA Cup Round Of 32 Named

Some match officials

The Appointment Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the full list of match officials for the upcoming Women’s FA Cup Round of 32, with fixtures scheduled across the country from Friday, December 19 to Monday, December 22, 2025.

The round of matches will kick off on Friday, December 19, when Anfaani Ladies face Tamale Super Ladies at the Tolon Astro Turf.

Barikisu Salifu will take charge as the centre referee, assisted by Salma Iddi and Alberta Gyeimaa Gyau, with Rashida Issah serving as fourth referee. Monica Achuadem will be the match commissioner.

Action continues on Saturday, December 20, beginning with a 10am encounter between FC Savannah and Hasaacas Ladies at the Tolon Astro Turf. Vida Yanube will officiate that match, supported by Ifaatu Ibrahim and Evelyn Faanur, while Mabel Temolebe acts as fourth referee and Juliet Ajoya as match commissioner.

Bantama Astro Turf will stage the clash between Arm of God Ladies and Northern City Ladies, with Cynthia Anuyere in the middle, assisted by Grace Nsorbono and Nazifah Jenenuba Dauchibile.

Akosua Boateng will be the fourth referee, while Joyce Appiah serves as match commissioner. Cabfix Ladies will meet Jonina Ladies at the Auntie Aku Astro Turf, where Rita Boateng Nkansah will referee, supported by Portia Ofosu and Harriet Dede Akuetteh, with Victory Alornyo as fourth referee and Helena Williams as match commissioner.

Also on Saturday, Rootz Sistaz will play Ladystrikers at the Senchi Astro Turf. Epiphany Kpata has been appointed referee, assisted by Benedicta Ayedzi and Belinda Adzadu, with Christiana Owusua Ampomah as fourth referee and Millicent Kanor as match commissioner.

At the Senya Astro Turf, Soccer Intellectuals will face Sissamba Ladies, with Lovia Boadiwaa Duodu officiating, assisted by Wendy Selasi Hans and Forgive Avulekpor. Rahina Zaire will act as fourth referee, while Vida Yabani is the match commissioner.

The Round of 32 continues on Sunday, December 21, when Supreme Ladies take on Northern Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf. Gloria Yayra Mortu will referee the contest, assisted by Alice Farizua Chakule and Annabel Abradu, with Janet Bobalayiri as fourth referee and Priscella Annor as match commissioner.

The final batch of matches will be played on Monday, December 22. Ampem Darkoa Ladies will host Sung Shinng Ladies at the Techiman Urban Park, with Julliet Appiah as referee, assisted by Patricia Kyeraa and Adwoa Agyeiwaa.

Mary Frimpong will be fourth referee, while Vivian Dapaah serves as match commissioner. At the Jukwa Astro Turf, Akosombo Ladies will face Anlo Ladies under the officiating of Sophia Azumah, assisted by Patience Mifetu and Mawuena Kpetsigo, with Wasilatu Ibrahim as fourth referee and Stella Bissi as match commissioner.

BY Wletsu Ransford