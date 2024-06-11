Investigate Mac Tontoh’s Property Demolition – Osibisa

Mac Tontoh

The management and family of Mac Tontoh, founding member of the legendary Osibisa Band, is calling on state authorities to investigate the demolition of the late musician’s at Osibisa Close, Dzorwulu in Accra.

In a press statement issued and signed by Duke Jojo Tontoh on behalf of Mac Tontoh’s family and Osibisa, it stated that the property at Dzorwulu, which has been the subject of a decades-long marital dispute, was demolished by as-yet-unknown personalities.

“The management and family of Mac Tontoh are calling for a thorough investigation of this incident considering the high status of Mac Tontoh and Osibisa as cherished national institutions.

“Mac Tontoh was a much-loved member of Osibisa who played a vital role in putting Ghana and Ghanaian music on the international map. He was a member of the Ghana National Commission on Culture at a certain time and played a significant role in the creative development of Ghana, not only as a musician but also as a mentor to many young musicians, recording studio owner, television pundit and cultural advisor,” it said.

The statement further urged the relevant state institutions to immediately take the necessary steps to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter to preserve the great legacy of the late Mac Tontoh.