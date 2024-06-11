All Set For Miss Muslimah ‘24

Some of the past winners in a group photograph

Organisers of Miss Muslimah Ghana (MMG), Cruz House Event, have announced their preparations towards producing of a third season of Miss Muslimah Ghana following a year-long break.

The all-Muslim pageant with two seasons to its credit is by far the most recognised all-Muslim beauty pageant in Ghana and beyond.

This year’s competition which runs from now to October is specially dubbed, ‘The Vote Free Season.’

The pageant would require no voting throughout the competition, making MMG the first beauty pageant in Ghana to introduce no voting.

Speaking to the media about the new development, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms. Hawa Alidu, explained the rationale behind the decision as a way to make the competition even more accessible to people from diverse economic backgrounds.

“Most times, people who do qualify to some of these pageants do not end up auditioning because they first of all think about who and where they would be getting their voting support from. The few who make it through auditions are typically evicted halfway into the competition due to insufficient votes, regardless of how good they may be. We want our contestants to feel that they have equal opportunities as far as voting is concerned,” she said.

Beyond this bold decision, organisers are also considering raising the cash prize amount for potential winners as well as introducing other amazing corporate and entrepreneurial opportunities for participants.

Another addition to this year’s edition is the introduction of the ‘Humanitarian Project pitch’. A community-based project aimed at addressing a basic humanitarian need.

According to Ms. Hawa Alidu, “This aims at preparing our contestants to become global citizens and to be aware of the responsibilities they have as individuals to maintaining a globally safe environment.”

She further hinted that they are open to sponsorships, partnerships, and support from corporate organisations, institutions, brands, government agencies as well as individuals who would like to be part of the MMG community.

Over the years, MMG has created an enabling platform for young Muslim ladies to excel and become their best selves in a non-Muslim-dominated industry while breaking stereotypes and changing the status quo for Muslim women through beauty, intelligence and modesty.

Audition for this year’s season is also free and currently open. Interested young Muslim ladies are expected to send a short video of themselves in their modest Hijab or Turban, and introduce themselves, their aspirations, inspirations as well as their motivations for joining Miss Muslimah Ghana.